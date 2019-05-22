Katsina killings: Buhari orders immediate intervention by Ag. I-G, CDS

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:23 pm


Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the reported killings of innocent citizens in Katsina State by bandits, assuring Nigerians that the government will restore peace and stability in the state.

The president made his feelings known in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Shehu quoted the president as directing the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state, and bring a feedback.

“President Buhari, specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

“The President, who has been briefed on the criminal and political intents of the attacks in Katsina and other parts of the North, described the carnage as senseless.

“President Buhari admonished that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law,’’ the statement read.

The presidential aide added that Buhari commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the losses, and prayed that Allah would comfort those who had lost their loved ones.

