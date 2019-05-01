Kidnap: Jalingo streets not deserted – Police

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 11:53 pm


Police:

The Police Command in Taraba said it was untrue that streets in Jalingo were being deserted by residents for fear of being kidnapped.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP David Misal, who stated this in a statement in Jalingo on Wednesday, also said dismissed claims that 20 persons were kidnapped within the last one week in the state.

He said that the kidnap situation in the state had been heightened by rumour and exergeration, contrary to the reality.

Misal, therefore, urged the public to disregard the rumour, saying that it was all misinformation.

“For avoidance of doubt, from February to date, only seven cases of kidnapping were recorded in Jalingo and the victims have been successfully rescued by security agencies,’’ he stated.

The spokesman assured residents of the unrelenting commitment of the police in providing security for lives and property in the state.

He appealed to them to give useful and timely information to the police for crime prevention.

