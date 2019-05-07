Kidnapped OAU Professor regains freedom

The Osun State Police command has confirmed the release of Prof Yinka Adegbehingbe, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife who was abducted by gunmen at Apomu town along Ife-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the Police Command Mrs. Folasade Odoro confirmed the release of the abducted lecturer on Monday evening.

The Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju also confirmed that the lecturer was on the way to the campus in the company of security agencies, to be reunited with his family.

Also, Ooni of Ife’s media aide, Moses Olafare, in a short release sent to reporters said: “Having spoken to his wife a couple of minutes ago, I feel so glad to break the good news that Prof Yinka Adegbehingbe of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, who was yesterday (Sunday) kidnapped along Ibadan road around Ikoyi-Apomu axis has been released and now in the proper care of the Nigeria Police.”