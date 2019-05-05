Kidnappers abduct pregnant wife of member of rival gang

A fierce dispute has broken out between two rival kidnapping gangs after an eight-month pregnant-woman, who is a wife to a member of one of the gangs was abducted by the opposing group, in a place in the North-Western Nigeria.

In a telephone conversation clip obtained by PRNigeria, a member of the gang whose pregnant woman was abducted offered to pay a ransom of N100, 000 for her to be released, while speaking in both Hausa and Fulfulde to a member of the other group.

However, the abductors of the pregnant declined the offer, saying the meagre amount will not even be enough for cigarette-smoking.

“If you are having N100, 000 presently, would you have even think of abducting a pregnant woman?” responded the member of the kidnapping gang whose woman was abducted.

Meanwhile, the gang of the kidnapped pregnant woman had abducted a member of the rival who volunteered the phone number of the group and pleaded with them to release the victim.

They also threatened to burn down the settlement, rustle the cattle and kill the women, children and aged relations of the group that kidnapped their member’s wife, if she is not released within the next 24 hours.

Credit: PRNigeria