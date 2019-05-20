Kidnappers demand N22m ransom for twins, one other

Two persons, said to be twins have allegedly been abducted at a spot in Ekiti State while they were travelling on Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The General Secretary of the Alumni Association of Christ School, Ado Ekiti, Mr Ayo Oladele, was also said to have been kidnapped earlier on Saturday in Ekiti.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, DSP. Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incidents in Ado Ekiti on Monday said the cases had been reported to the police.

He said that police operatives were doing their best to rescue the abducted people.

“The command is aware of the kidnap incidents along that route. We have deployed our resources particularly our personnel to be on the trail of these evil doers.

“We are doing our best to ensure that we locate them and set them free. Our concern is to free them and also arrest the evil men and bring them to justice.

“Even if the families failed to tell us, we still must be seen as doing our work, since the police is already aware of the incidents,” the spokesman said.

The abducted twins, said to be based in Ibadan, were allegedly abducted at a notorious path along the Aramoko-Erio-Efon Alaaye Road in Ekiti.

The twins were identified as Kehinde Olowoafara and Taiwo Olowoafara.

A family source said the abductors of the twins, had already reached out to the family, demanding six million each for the duo to be released.

Oladele’s family on their part said that the kidnappers were demanding N10 million for their son to be set free.

The Ekiti government last year enlisted the services of soldiers and deployed them on the notorious route when cases of kidnapping became rampant on the road.