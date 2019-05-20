Kidnappers of pastor, 14 others demand N30m ransom – CAN Chairman

The Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab has said that the abductors of a pastor and 14 others at ECWA Church, Dankade have reached out to the families of the victims demanding for N30 million ransom.

Hayab told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna that the kidnappers immediately switched off their phone after presenting their demand.

He said that the association was in constant touch with the family since the incident and urged security agencies to take appropriate measures to rescue the victims who were abducted after a Church service on Sunday. “When people are attacked and taken away from a place of prayers then we need to wake up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command, said in a statement by its

Public Relation Officer, Yakubu Sabo, that it had deployed personnel to track the abductors and rescue the victims.

“On Sunday morning at about 0830hrs, we received information through DPO Dogon Dawa that some armed men in large number entered Unguwar Kuli village, a border community between Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State and Birnin Gwari LGA Kaduna State.

“The gunmen started shooting sporadically, went and intercepted some church members while closing from service and took away the Pastor and fourteen others.

“On receipt of this information, the Command deployed teams of Police Operatives to the scene on general search operation with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the culprits. IRT and STS have also been contacted for technical assistance,” he said.