Kidnappers of pastor, 14 others demand N30m ransom – CAN Chairman

Kidnappers of pastor, 14 others demand N30m ransom – CAN Chairman

Monday, May 20, 2019 11:11 pm


Gunmen (file photo)

The Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab has said that the abductors of a pastor and 14 others at ECWA Church, Dankade have reached out to the families of the victims demanding for N30 million ransom.
Hayab told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna that the kidnappers immediately switched off their phone after presenting their demand.
He said that the association was in constant touch with the family since the incident and urged security agencies to take appropriate measures to rescue the victims who were abducted after a Church service on Sunday.
“When people are attacked and taken away from a place of prayers then we need to wake up,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command, said in a statement by its
Public Relation Officer, Yakubu Sabo, that it had deployed personnel to track the abductors and rescue the victims.
“On Sunday morning  at about 0830hrs, we received information through DPO Dogon Dawa that some armed men in large number entered Unguwar Kuli village, a border community between Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State and Birnin Gwari LGA  Kaduna State.
“The gunmen started shooting sporadically, went and intercepted some church members while closing from service and took away the Pastor and fourteen others.
“On receipt of this information, the Command deployed teams of Police Operatives to the scene on general search operation with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the culprits. IRT and STS have also been contacted for technical assistance,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    FEC approves N4bn for school of science, 9 others
    1 hour ago

    Okorocha’s suit: Sen. Izunaso petitions Chief Judge
    1 hour ago

    NAICOM reviews capital base for insurance, reinsurance companies
    1 hour ago

    We never expelled Akpabio – PDP
    2 hours ago

    9th Assembly: NASS introduces stringent conditions for journalists’ accreditation
    2 hours ago

    Tinubu meets Buhari in Makkah
    3 hours ago

    Kidnappers demand N22m ransom for twins, one other
    3 hours ago

    Oyo Govt workers, students to wear traditional attire in commemoration of World Culture Day