Kidnapping: Acting I-G refutes alleged offer of 100bn to Miyetti Allah

Acting Inspector General (I-G) of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has denied the allegation that the Federal Government offered to pay Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) N100 billion to shun kidnapping in the country.

Adamu denied the allegation on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen shortly after a closed-door session that lasted more than 2 hours at the Senate.

Following report in the social media, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) had frowned at an alleged plan by the Federal Government to appease MACBAN with N100 billion to set up cattle ranches for their livestock, describing the action as a constitutional crime.

The I-G said the need for such agreement between the Federal Government and MACBAN did not arise if kidnapping in the country was to be tackled.

He said that the social media report was the figment of somebody’s imagination framed up to distract attention.

“There was nothing like that. That information you got was social media information.

“It has nothing to do… there was no any discussion to that effect.

“The source of the information, nobody knows; and certainly it is not from government.

“It is somebody’s imagination that just came up to distract attention,’’ Adamu said.

On the alleged rape of women suspected to be prostitutes by some police officers in Abuja, the I-G reaffirmed that a panel had already been set up to look into the case.

He gave an assurance that any of his officers found to be culpable of the offence would not be spared.

“A panel has been set up to investigate this and any officer caught and proven to have done that will face the law,’’ he stated.