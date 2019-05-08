Kidnapping: Medical Doctors threaten to withdraw services in Cross River

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 5:50 pm


Dr Agam Ayuk, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, South South zone

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River has threatened to withdraw services over incessant kidnapping of its members in the state.

The threat is contained in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Dr Agam Ayuk and the Secretary, Dr Ezoke Epoke, after its emergency general meeting held on Wednesday in Calabar.

The association said that the threat became necessary following the kidnap of one of its member, Dr Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju on May 3 while on transit from Ogoja to Obudu area of the state.

It said that the kidnap of Uchenna-Aju had brought psychological trauma and emotional destabilization to members of his family and the NMA in Cross River.

“The state government and security agencies are given 48 hours to facilitate the unconditional release of Dr Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju.

“Failure to secure his release at the expiration of this ultimatum, NMA in Cross River will proceed on a total and indefinite withdrawal of services in both the private, public and institutional hospitals in the state.

“The hospitals include University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, General Hospitals, Medical Centres, Mission Hospital and Private Clinic/Hospitals from 12 midnight of May 9.

“NMA is not unmindful of the impact of strike action on the good people of the state. However, we cannot continue to save lives while ours is under constant threat by armed bandits and kidnappers.”

