Kidnapping: Senate urges FG to deploy more coaches to Kaduna-Abuja

The Senate on yesterday called on the Federal Government to deploy more coaches to the Abuja-Kaduna train service to ameliorate the plight of passengers.

The senate said the call had become necessary following the number of people who out of fear of kidnapping, and other criminal activities, resorted to travelling by rail urging the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, to increase frequency of trips, while regulating prices, to check abuse.

This resolution followed a motion by Sen. Ali Ndume, titled “urgent need to increase the number of Coaches to the Abuja-Kaduna rail line”.

Speaking, Sen. Ali Ndume noted that most passengers en-route Kaduna-Abuja Road had resorted to rail because it is safer compared to land, where kidnapers have positioned themselves for daily operations.

He also said that the increase in the patronage of the rail services was as a result of its relative safety, comfort, convenience and affordability.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that the train had been hijacked by the elites, who daily congested the stations for fear of.being kidnapped or attacked by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja road.

In his speech, the Senate Committee Chairman on Transport, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, revealed that the Federal Government had paid for 64 coaches but lamented that the Chinese company building the coaches was only ready with 12 that would be delivered shortly.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki put the resolution to a voice vote and it was adopted.

NAN