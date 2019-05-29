Kogi residents urge Presidents Buhari to ensure peace, development

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:01 pm


President Muhammadu Buahari

 Some residents of Kogi State on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure peace, unity, security and a flourishing economy in his second term.
The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN), on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that the issue of security should be paramount in order to stabilise the polity.
Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, one of the residents, urged the president to work harder to ensure adequate security, especially in the northern part of Nigeria.
Ibrahim said that the nation’s economy should be stabilised, adding that all the state governments owing workers should be forced to settle them.
According to him, poverty and crime will be reduced if salaries are paid to workers.
Also speaking, Mrs. Mopelola Adesoji, a state civil servant, urged the president to create employment opportunities for the youths so as to reduce indolence that was contributing to high rate of crime.
She further urged Buhari to improve infrastructure, especially in electricity supply, in order to encourage companies to do business in Nigeria and attract more developments to the nation.
Faitima Hamza, a student of Federal University, Lokoja urged the president to pay more attention to education, especially the tertiary institution, saying that school fees should be reduced while more lecturers should be recruited into the federal university.
She called for adequate equipment in the nation’s hospitals to stop medical tourism.
Mr Dayo Arokoyo, another resident, prayed for Buhari’s success in his second term, and urged him not to relent in the fight against corruption. (NAN)

