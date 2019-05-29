Kogi workers get alerts for December salary

Automated Teller Machines, ATMs in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital have witnessed an unusual upsurge in patronage, during the swearing-in holiday. Some of the workers started getting credit alerts of their December salaries yesterday afternoon. Others got the alerts over right and this morning.

Following months of unpaid salaries, the workers defied the inauguration holiday declared by the federal government and trooped out in large numbers to make withdrawals from the ATMs. Many of the workers immediately went to the markets to buy foodstuff.

A middle aged worker who preferred to be unnamed said he was glad about the payment defying a situation where workers are not paid as and when due. “It is unfortunate that this government has been punishing us with unpaid salaries. You can imagine just being paid for December in May ending.”

TheNews recalls that last week, labour leaders in the state had accused Governor Yahaya Bello of falsehood and bad leadership. They alleged that their members were being owed between 7 and nearly 40 months. They were still planning a show down with government when the one month payment came.