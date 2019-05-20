Kroos extends Real Madrid deal until 2023

Kroos extends Real Madrid deal until 2023

Monday, May 20, 2019 2:44 pm


 

 

 

 

 

Toni Kroos (courtesy Google)

German international, Toni Kroos has agreed a contract renewal with Real Madrid until the end of the 2022/23 season, the Spanish club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old midfielder who had been linked with a potential departure from the Santiago Bernabeu by Spanish media, signed for the club from Bayern Munich in 2014.

Kroos who made 233 appearances for the club, and winning 11 trophies, instead has extended his stay for another four years.

Real are expected to sell several players this summer and overhaul their squad after a bitterly disappointing season.

The Los Merengues finished third in La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16.

(Reuters/NAN)

