Kwara Assembly -elect member arrested over alleged N26m property fraud

Thursday, May 16, 2019 10:44 pm


The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),  has arrested a member-elect of the Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Abdulgafar Ayinla over alleged involvement in property scam.

He was also arrested for alleged forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses to the tune of N26 million.

EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, Ayinla who is expected to be sworn-in on May 29, confessed to the commission of the crime, disclosing that he used the
money to finance his political campaigns.

He said his arrest was based on a petition by a Nigerian resident in United States.

“The petitioner who resides in the United States, stated that Ayinla who is a legal practitioner was introduced to her by her late aunt as
capable of helping her purchase some property in Ilorin, the Kwara capital.

“She said that the lawmaker-elect sold two plots of land to hefour bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin.

” She paid N8, 240, 000 million commission of which Ayinla informed her that the seller has received the money. But he never paid the money to the seller up till today, and never refunded the money to her.

“The suspect disclosed that he diverted the money to his personal use and promised to pay back when he received his wardrobe allowance from
the Kwara House of Assembly.

“He will soon be charged to court,” he said.

