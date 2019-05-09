Kwara United FC orders Bala to return to coaching position

The management of Kwara United Football Club will take “appropriate action’’ if Abubakar Bala who this week resigned his coaching position does not return to his duty post immediately.

The club’s Chairman, Oladimeji Thompson, stated this position on Thursday in Ilorin while briefing newsmen.

He said it was disappointing that with all the club did to make Bala comfortable, the coach still dared to abandon the ship in the middle of the sea.

Thompson said salaries and other emoluments were paid to Bala well in advance.

“Only the club’s players are owed two months’ salaries because of the delay in allocation.’’

He warned Bala to return to the Ilorin-based club immediately in order not to be accused of a breach of contract.

“Failure to do so amounts to a breach of the contractual agreement he entered into with the club.’’

Thompson said also that Bala had been paid all his entitlements till the end of the season, and he has no reason to leave the club.

“The club official vehicle is still in his possession and he has an existing contract with us.’’

The club chairman then appealed to the state government and other stakeholders to support the team as they prepare to face Rivers United of Port Harcourt in Ilorin on Sunday.

Bala announced that he was leaving his position at the club on Monday, following his team’s recent poor run of results.