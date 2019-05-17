Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway: TRACE boss warns mechanics against repairing vehicles on roadsides

Friday, May 17, 2019 11:53 am


Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State

In other to reduce gridlock on the Owode-Ijako and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, has warned roadside mechanics to desist from repairing vehicles on the Owode-Ijako and the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Ogun Corps Commander of TRACE, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun, on Friday May 17, 2019.

Ogunyemi noted that the warning had become necessary as the activities of the roadside mechanics contributed to gridlock in the area reiterating, “It has also been discovered that their activities narrowed the road and this was causing traffic jams in the area. May I also implore motorists to refrain from parking indiscriminately on the roads as they are also compounding the problems on the Owode-Ijako road and its environs”.

The TRACE boss further warned commercial drivers to desist from picking passengers along the axis, in order to ease the free flow of traffic in the area urging hawkers and street traders on the roads, especially at the Sango-Ota toll-gate, to look for affordable shops where they could display their wares, to stem loss of lives.

He charged motorists to collaborate with TRACE officials on the Owode-Ijako axis and its environs, to enhance free-flow of traffic on a round-the-clock basis as well as enjoining motorists to desist from reckless driving, especially driving against traffic, during the rainy season.

