Mr Gboyega Akosile, broadcast journalist, has been appointed deputy chief press secretary by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Akosile’s appointment along with those of six new permanent secretaries was announced on Thursday.

The six new permanent secretaries are Dr. Eniayewun Benjamin, Erinle Olufolami, Oludara Okelola, Akewusola Adedamola, Falugba Abiodun and Osi-Efa Abiodun.

Their portfolios will be announced later.