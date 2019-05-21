Lalong, wife, to feed elephant and lions at Jos Wildlife Park

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that he and his wife Regina, would take up the responsibility of feeding the elephant and the two lions at Jos Wildlife Park.

Lalong made the promise on Tuesday at the event of the 100 Days in Office of the Acting General Manager (GM), Plateau Tourism Corporation, Mrs Salome Bidda.

The governor said that the gesture, which was in response to the request of the GM, was aimed at boosting wildlife for the benefit of Plateau residents and tourists.

“They said everybody should adopt an animal. My wife is more keen about animals and has been keeping animals.

“She will take care of the feeding of the lion and lioness and I will take care of the feeding of the elephant.

“All government appointees; the Chief of staff, Head of Service and commissioners must adopt and take care of at least one animal in the park.

“The 24-members of the State House of Assembly should also pick one animal each and take care of it,” he said.

The governor also said that all those seeking political appointment must also include the name of the animal they are feeding in their Curriculum Vitae (CV).

According to him, he would confirm from the Acting GM, when he sees the CV, to be sure that they are not lying.

Lalong appealed to all spirited Plateau citizens outside the categories mentioned to adopt and take care of at least one animal.

He regretted the death of a lion that died about two years ago in the park, which was about the oldest in the country.

“I fasted for no less than five days when the lion died because it generated a lot of revenue for the state.

“Our policy is not only to make people to enjoy but also to protect animals to enjoy their rights,” Bidda told the governor that the park currently hosts 102 animals.

The GM said that the 8-km-Jos Wildlife Park was established by the then Governor of Benue- Plateau, Commissioner of Police, Joseph Gomwalk.

She further told the governor that there was need to beef up security to safeguard and guarantee the safety of tourists and visitors to the state.