Lassa Fever: Kebbi confirms cases, one death

Sunday, May 19, 2019 1:42 pm


The Kebbi State Government on Sunday confirmed one death from six cases of Lassa Fever in the state.

Dr Assad Hassan, Epidemiologist at the state Ministry of Heath, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi, that the cases were recorded between February and April.

Hassan told NAN that four of the victims were from Birnin Kebbi; while the remaining two were from Bunza Local Governmment Area (LGA) of the state.

“The persons confirmed to be infected with the disease are between 23 to 65 years, and they include four males and two females,’’ he said.

According to him, one of the female patients was the one that died within hours of arrival at the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the blood sample taken from the deceased tested positive to Lassa fever.

“The medical doctor that attended to the deceased was also infected with the fever but has been treated and discharged from hospital,’’ he added.

Hassan further explained that the last confirmed case was on April 27; and refuted reports that two children had died last week as a result of the fever.

“In response to the outbreak, there has been continuous sensitisation of health care workers on Lassa Fever detection and infection, prevention and control measures within the hospital setting.

“Similarly, advocacy, social mobilisation and community engagement has been carried out in all the 21 LGAs of the state,’’ Hassan said.

The epidemiologist also advised communities to keep food and drinking water in rodent-proof containers and to also bring sick family members to the hospital early enough for treatment.

