London Trip: Apologise to Nigerians, Presidency tells ‘apostles of evil imaginings’

The Presidency on Sunday called on those it described as ‘apostles of evil imaginings’ to swallow their words and retract their ‘tendentious stories’ insinuating that President Muhammadu Buhari was to be hospitalised during his private visit to London.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement in Abuja while reacting to the return of President Buhari from London on Sunday.

He further condemned those online media outfits that reported that the president would not return to Nigeria on April 5 as originally planned.

The statement read read in part: ”President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday returned to Abuja, after a 10-day private visit to the UK.

”Some reckless online media, irresponsible political opposition, and other bilious groups and individuals, had gone on overdrive since the President left the country on April 25, insinuating that he was going for hospitalization, and would not return after 10 days as stated.

”In their vain imaginations, they even stated that fictive doctors have advised President Buhari to stay longer for more intensive care.

”Now that the President has returned, can these apostles of evil imaginings swallow their words? Can they retract their tendentious stories as well as press statements, and apologize to millions of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora that they have fed with hogwash?

”Few days after the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, we daresay that this valuable freedom does not tantamount to liberty to mislead and hoodwink the populace through concocted and jejune publications.”

The presidential aide, however, reiterated that the Buhari administration would continue to respect and uphold press freedom.

”The Buhari administration will always respect and uphold press freedom, but the onus lies on those prone to passing off fiction as facts, to remember that freedom demands concomitant responsibility.

”Those who further share and disseminate falsehood are also encouraged to embrace responsible conduct,” he said.