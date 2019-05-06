London trip not for compilation of ministers –Buhari

London trip not for compilation of ministers –Buhari

Monday, May 6, 2019 7:55 am


President Buhari speaking to journalists on return from UK to Nigeria at Abuja Nnamdi Azikwe Airport on Sunday evening

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the reports that his London trip was to compile the list of persons to be appointed as ministers during his second tenure.

The president stated this on Sunday in Abuja after a 10-day private visit to London.

Buhari stated that he did not discuss the issue of the appointment of new cabinet ministers with anybody.

The president said: “I didn’t discuss with anybody. So, I don’t know how they knew about it. I didn’t discuss it with anybody.’’

On possibility of introducing fresh approach in the fight against insurgency and banditry, the president acknowledged that the acting Inspector-General of Police was doing his best to curtail the menace.

“I have just seen the IG, I think he is losing weight; I think he is working very hard,’’ he said.

The president also declined comment on the kind of people that would constitute his next cabinet.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    Ramadan: Muslim Group urges Nigerians to pray for release of Sharibu, Chibok girls
    48 mins ago

    SIM swap fraud: A new wave of attacks on financial, online services in Africa
    2 hours ago

    Ramadan: Saraki urges Muslims to pray for peace, security, economic prosperity
    2 hours ago

    APC will take over 5 states of South-East in 2023, says Onu
    2 hours ago

    Buhari greets Nigerians on Ramadhan
    10 hours ago

    Army bans use of motorcycle in forest areas of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, others
    11 hours ago

    North Korea’s Kim oversaw testing of multiple rocket launchers – KCNA
    11 hours ago

    ATP roundup: Garin grabs second 2019 title in Munich