Makinde ‘Sacks’ LG, Dissolves Boards

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has relieved all the chairmen of the 33 local government councils and 35 Local Council Development Authorities in Oyo State with immediate effect. All Boards of Parastatals and Corporations were also dissolved.

The governor also placed embargo on all Local and State Government accounts until further directives.

The 68 chairmen were democratically elected in May 2018.

According to a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, the governor ordered the council’s chairmen to handover to the heads of local government administration or senior directors in their respective councils.

In the statement titled, “Special Service Announcement!!!”, “the governor directed that all local Government authorities, Local Council Development Authorities be dissolved with immediate effect, that all Local Government Chairmen are to hand over to their Heads of Local Government Administration, HLA, or the most senior directors in their local government areas and councils, that all Boards of Parastatals and corporations be dissolved and that embargo be placed on all Local and State Government accounts until further directives”.

At the time of filing this report, the sacked government officials are yet to officially react.