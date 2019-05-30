Makinde ‘Sacks’ LG, Dissolves Boards

Makinde ‘Sacks’ LG, Dissolves Boards

Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:07 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has relieved all the chairmen of the 33 local government councils and 35 Local Council Development Authorities in Oyo State with immediate effect. All Boards of Parastatals and Corporations were also dissolved.

The governor also placed embargo on all Local and State Government accounts until further directives.

The 68 chairmen were democratically elected in May 2018.

According to a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, the governor ordered the council’s chairmen to handover to the heads of local government administration or senior directors in their respective councils.

In the statement titled, “Special Service Announcement!!!”, “the governor directed that all local Government authorities, Local Council Development Authorities be dissolved with immediate effect, that all Local Government Chairmen are to hand over to their Heads of Local Government Administration, HLA, or the most senior directors in their local government areas and councils, that all Boards of Parastatals and corporations be dissolved and that embargo be placed on all Local and State Government accounts until further directives”.

At the time of filing this report, the sacked government officials are yet to officially react.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    2019 Oyo State Governor’s Inauguration: Photo Album
    4 hours ago

    Gov. Wike sworn-in for second term
    5 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Babajide Sanwo- Olu inauguration as Governor of Lagos
    6 hours ago

    Obi wants Buhari, 29 new governors to increase tempo of development
    6 hours ago

    Obi urges Buhari, 29 new governors to increase development tempo
    6 hours ago

    MOSOP warns against forceful resumption of oil production in Ogoni
    Dapo Abiodun taking oath of office as the fifth Executive Governor of Ogun 6 hours ago

    I won’t run a ‘family govt,’ Dapo assures Ogun residents
    6 hours ago

    N9.3b debt: Court orders two Ex-Finbank Directors five others to be joined as defendants