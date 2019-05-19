Makkah: Buhari breaks fast with Zamfara leaders

Makkah: Buhari breaks fast with Zamfara leaders

Sunday, May 19, 2019 9:01 pm


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Makkah had Iftar dinner (a fast-breaking meal) in the company of Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State and the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said during the event, which is a daily ritual during the holy month of Ramadan, the President expressed sadness over the loss of lives and destruction of property in Zamfara following banditry attacks.

The presidential aide quoted Mr President as expressing determination to ”ensure that justice prevails and Nigerians find peace and prosperity wherever they lived”.

The Emir of Maradun led prayers for the repose of victims of violent attacks in Zamfara and all over Nigeria and for God to help the country achieve total peace and stability.

Shehu further revealed that the President was accompanied to the event by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo (rtd), and some personal aides.

The holy month of Ramadan is a blessed time for spiritual reflection and commitment while prayers are encouraged to achieve forgiveness, peace and prosperity of Nations

