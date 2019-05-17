Man, 21. faces trial for alleged assault

A 21-year-old man, Collins Ugwu, on Friday, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting another man and damaging property worth N28,000.

Ugwu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and unlawful damage to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 14 at 10:30 p.m. at No 6, Kasali Onile-Ere, Ikorodu area, in Ikorodu.

Ajiteru alleged that the defendant assaulted Mr Oloruntoba Idowu by given him a punch on his face.

She said that the defendant also damaged one plastic table, chair valued N10,500, one iron hanger valued N12,000, TV remote control valued N3,500 and a wooding table valued N2,000, belonging to the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 172 and 339 (1) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Magistrate, Mrs C. K. Tunji-Careena, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 23 for mention.