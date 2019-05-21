Man, 26, docked for cultism, possession of firearm

Tuesday, May 21, 2019


Justice

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday docked a man, Toheeb Olapade, 26, at an Ogudu Magistrates’  Court, with charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and being a member of a secret cult.

 

Olapade, a furniture maker, who resides on Victoria Island, Lagos State, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearm and membership of a secret cult.

 

The prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on April 27, at 3:30 p.m., at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

 

Perezi said that the defendant when caught by the police had in his possession an unlicensed locally-made pistol and three cartridges.

 

He also alleged that the defendant belonged to a secrete cult called `Eiye’ Confraternity.

 

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 42(a), 411 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 330 provides two-year jail term for illegal possession of a firearm if convicted.

 

The magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

 

Mogaji said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

 

She said that the surety must be working with a reputable organisation with three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

 

She adjourned the case until May 31 for substantive hearing

