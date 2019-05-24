Man, 40, appears in court for setting woman ablaze

Man, 40, appears in court for setting woman ablaze

Friday, May 24, 2019 1:21 pm


Justice

A 40-year-old man, Gerald Edem, on Friday, appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly setting a woman ablaze.

Edem, is standing trial for causing grievous harm before Magistrate Tolu Agbona.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp D. Raphael, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 28 at 7.50.p.m. at No. 3, Auntu Kemi St., Aga-Ikorodu.

Raphael alleged that the defendant poured kerosene on the complainant, Gladys Chuks, and  set her ablaze causing her grievous bodily harm.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Agbona admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 bail with two sureties, each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 11.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Davido features in new video ‘Next To You II’
    50 mins ago

    Supreme Court sacks APC candidates in Zamfara
    53 mins ago

    FRSC warns Adamawa Sunshine drivers against overspeeding, overloading
    1 hour ago

    Zamfara Elections: S\Court invalidates APC’s participation, declares candidates with 2nd highest votes winners
    1 hour ago

    Britain’s May agrees to step down on June 7
    2 hours ago

    Businessman urged Appeal Court to restrain Governor of Lagos state from  trespassring on his land
    2 hours ago

    Failed surgery operation :court orders for Medical report on Evans’ accomplice
    3 hours ago

    China denounces U.S ‘rumours’ about Huawei’s ties to Beijing