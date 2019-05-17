Man In Court Over Alleged Motorcycle Theft

A 32-year-old man, Kehinde Akinrinola, on Friday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun over alleged theft of a motorcycle.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 13, 2019 around 8:00 p.m. at Ilode Area, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant stole one Bajaj motorcycle with Registration No: KRD 419 QL, valued N217, 000, property of Adefioye Adewole.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Innocentia Akhigbe, who pleaded for the bail of the accused in most liberal term, pledged that her client would not jump bail but would produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Habibat Basiru, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Basiru said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant on Grade Level 06, while the second surety must provide two years tax clearance certificate.

She said that the addresses of the sureties must be verified by the prosecutor.

The case was adjourned till June 11, for hearing.

