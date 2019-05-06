Man nabbed for stabbing friend to death at a party

Man nabbed for stabbing friend to death at a party

Monday, May 6, 2019 5:27 pm


Oni Olohunwa arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for culpable homicide.

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 28-year-old man, Oni Olohunwa has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command over allegationstabbinga man to death while drunk at a party.

The suspect was arrested following a report by one Wasiu Raheem who took the stabbed victim to Ogijo Police Station and reported that the suspect and the victim were both attending a party, but the victim got drunk and started misbehaving, while the suspect was trying to caution him, argument ensued between them and the suspect brought out a knife with which he stabbed the deceased in the chest and back.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ogijo Division Csp Baba Muhammed quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

Meanwhile the victim, Baraka Taiwo who was rushed to a nearby hospital died while receiving treatment.

His corpse has been deposited at OOUTH Sagamu for post mortem examination.

The Commissioner of Police Cp Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

