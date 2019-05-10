Man remanded for beating wife to death over sex

Man remanded for beating wife to death over sex

Friday, May 10, 2019 5:11 pm


Court

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday May 10 2019 remanded one 31-year-old Godspower Johnson accused of beating his wife to death during a fight over sex.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Olatunji, ordered that Godspower should be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos, for the next 30 days pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, on the case.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 21, 2019 at 5.30p.m., at No. 28, Adekoye St., Igbo-Elerin, Ishashi.

He alleged that Johnson beat his wife, Deborah, aged 31, to death during a fight.

According to the Prosecutor, “The defendant wanted to make love to his wife. He inserted his two fingers into her private part which didn’t go down well with the deceased. A fight ensued leading the defendant to beat up his wife”.

The act, which attracts death penalty, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The case has been adjourned to June 7 for mention.
NAN

