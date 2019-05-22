Man sent to prison over alleged buying, selling of human parts

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded one Taiwo Saka, accused of dealing in human parts.

The police charged Saka with criminal conspiracy and trading in human parts and the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Mohammed Ndakene, ordered that the accused be remanded at Oke-Kura Prison, Ilorin, pending the completion of police investigation and adjourned the case till June 17 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Yakub, had told the court that the incident occurred at Adeta area of Ilorin.

He said that the accused was arrested in Lagos State after an intensive search by the police.

Yakub alleged that Saka sold human parts to one Azeez Yakub who is now standing trial before the Kwara High Court for being caught with 11 human skulls.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 97 of the Penal Code Law and Section 12 of the Kwara State Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, 2018.