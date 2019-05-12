Mane grabs double as Liverpool win but lose out on EPL title

Liverpool’s 29-year wait for a league title will continue after they had to settle for runners-up spot behind Manchester City on Sunday.

This was in spite of Sadio Mane scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the 2018/2019 English Premier League (EPL) season.

The victory for Juergen Klopp’s side became irrelevant to the title outcome as Manchester City won 4-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion to ensure their second straight league crown.

Liverpool, beaten once in the EPL this season and through to the UEFA Champions League final, finished one point behind Manchester City with 97, a record total for a team finishing runners-up.

Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 17th minute, meeting a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold and sweeping home from close range.

For 21 minutes, the Anfield crowd knew that Liverpool were temporarily in the top spot but as news of Manchester City’s progress at Brighton filtered through Liverpool’s intensity faded.

Liverpool survived a couple of scares after the break but eventually made sure of the win when Mane added his second in the 81st minute.

He was again assisted by Alexander-Arnold whose deep cross was nodded home by the Senegalese at the back post. (Reuters/NAN)