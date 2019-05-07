Manhunt on for ‘hoodlums’ who kill 2 policemen, one other in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has embarked on a manhunt for gunmen who invaded a Port Harcourt Night Club called THE BOSS in the GRA Phase 2 part of the city, killing two policemen and a civilian on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses say that the invasion THE BOSS Night Club may have been a kidnap attack operation.

One of the workers of the night club who pleaded anonymity decried the constant attacks on their businesses by suspected hoodlums and other touts.

He said, “We are just managing to stay afloat, with huge wage bills, different types of settling of the boys, government agents, Touts and petty thieves who harass ladies and snatching of hand sets.

“A similar incident happened a week ago at a Eneka in Obio-Akpor local Government area, which is in the outskirts of Port Harcourt where gunmen open fire at football lovers watching their favorite games at a viewing center in that area.

The Rivers state Police command confirmed the death of two policemen and a civilian at the popular night club.

The police PRO, Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists that the suspected kidnapers had stormed the night club at 10 PM last on Sunday night and opened fire on the revelers gathered there, in the process, killing two policemen and a civilian.

He said the hoodlums were, however, repelled by a gallant police officer who also sustained bullet injuries.

A statement by the PPRO reads, ‘’On 5/5/19 at about 2200Hrs, unknown gun men attacked four Policemen on duty in GRA where in a surprised attack, shot two of our men, while one of the Officers who was gallant enough, repelled them and killed one of the armed robbers and recovered three AK47 rifles, including the one belonging to the dead armed robber, which was loaded with sixty rounds of live ammunition.

“Meanwhile other members of the gang with gunshot wounds escaped.

“The Command has declared serious manhunt for them. The onslaught has just begun and no efforts will be spared in smoking them out and bringing them to Justice.

Police have barricaded the hotel at time our Correspondent visited the hotel.

The Command appealed to the public to remain steadfast and continue to support the Police by helping with useful information.