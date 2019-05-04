Mass wedding: Kano Govt. to pay N30m as dowry for 1,500 couples

Saturday, May 4, 2019 4:24 pm


FILE: past beneficiaries of Kano government sponsored mass wedding

The Kano State Government says it has concluded arrangements to conduct mass wedding for 1,500 prospective couples across the 44 local government areas of the state.

This was announced in a statement by Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano.

The exercise is slated for Sunday in Kano.

Anwar said the couples passed through different stages of screening before they got to the final wedding stage.

He said N20,000 would be given by the state government as  dowry for every bride, amounting to N30 million for the 1,500 couples.

“While dowry would be paid, it is also part of the magnanimous engagement by the state government that complete sets of beds, side mirrors, wardrobes and mattresses would all be provided to each couple.

“A complete set of cushion chairs would also be given to each and every couple, which includes 3-Seater chair and other side chairs. Window blinds and plastic carpet will also be provided.

“New clothing materials, popularly called ‘Shadda’ would be provided for all the would-be husbands, so that they appear as happily wedded grooms, showcasing their happiness to families, friends and well wishers,’’ he said.

Anwar said it was the hope of the government that what is provided the couples would go a long way in serving as relief for them after the marriage.

The state government in 2018, set up a 23-member committee on state-sponsored mass wedding under the leadership of Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen

