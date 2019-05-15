May 29: Gov. Al-Makura disengages political appointees

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 6:52 pm


Gov. Umaru-Tanko-Al-Makura, Nasarawa State Governor

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has disengaged all his political appointees ahead of his exit from office on May 29.

Al-Makura announced the disengagement of the appointees during an expanded state executive council meeting on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said the decision was to ensure a seamless transition from his administration to the incoming administration of Mr Abdullahi Sule.

Al-Makura, however, said that some appointees handling critical position that has to do with the day-to-day running of government would maintain their positions until May 29.

He also directed all Commissioners to tidy up their hand over notes and submit same to him on or before May 20.

The governor said the handing over notes would be a guiding document to their successor.

He explained that even after submitting the hand over notes, all the commissioners would remain on their desks until May 29.

“We came together and we shall leave together.

“We would all work relentlessly towards a seamless and exciting transition to the new administration,” Al-Makura added.

He thanked the commissioners and his other appointees for their support in helping to make the state better than they met it in 2011.

He attributed the success story of his administration to the commitment, doggedness and resilience of his team, saying that the achievements were results of collective efforts.

Al-Makura urged the people to accord his successor the same support in whatever capacity they found themselves in order to take the state to the next level.

Responding on behalf of the aides, Mr David Ayewa, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

He also pledged their unalloyed support to the incoming administration to be inaugurated on May 29.

