May 29: Jigawa constitutes inauguration conmittee

Saturday, May 18, 2019 7:39 am


Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State

 The Jigawa State Government has approved the constitution of five committees for the formal inauguration of Gov. Muhammad Badaru on May 29.
Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, office of the Secretary to the State Government, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Friday.
Isma’il listed the committees to include Inauguration Committee, Publicity Sub-Committee, Protocol Sub-Committee, Security Sub-Committee and Transportation Sub-Committee.
He explained that the inauguration committee, which has 34 members, has Alhaji Umar Namadi as Chairman and Alhaji Lawan Yunusa-Danzomo as Secretary.
The spokesman added that the publicity sub-committee, which has 14 members, has Mr Bala Ibrahim as Chairman.
According to him, the protocol sub-committee, which has 18 members, has Mr Ado Sani-Kiri as Chairman.
Ibrahim further stated that the security sub-committee, which 16 members, would be chaired by Mr Suleiman Umar, while the 16-member transportation sub-committee has Mr Yahaya Big Man as its chairman.

