May Day: Kogi PDP Guber aspirant calls for improved welfare packages for workers

A businessman and governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democtatic Party, PDP in Kogi State, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim has felicitated with civil servants and other categories of workers in the stste for witnessing this year’s Workers Day celebrations. He lauded their commitment to service in spite of poor working conditions and other daunting challenges confronting them and urged them to remain steadfast in their love for the fatherland.

This is contained in a statement released from the businessman’s media office in Lokoja yesterday.

Alhaji Abubakar decried lack of welfare packages and several months of unpaid salaries into which workers have been subjected in the state and called on governments and employers across board to stop trivializing the welfare of workers.

“A worker is not only entitled to his wages. He is entitled to a living wage as and when due by right. Denying workers of their rights is like killing the hen that lays the golden egg. I encourage all tunelemployers to implement the new minimum wage faithfully and urge workers to elect only leaders that have theit interests at heart.”

The govrernorship aspirant urged workers to face the future with hope and determination noting that “there will be light at the end of the .”