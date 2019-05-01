May Day: Orji Kalu calls for improved working conditions

Dr Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia and senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, has commended the Nigerian labour force for their contributions to nation building.

Kalu made the commendation in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media office to commemorate the 2019 May Day and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

While describing Nigerian workers as hardworking, patriotic and productive, Kalu urged government at all levels to improve the welfare of workers in order to boost productivity.

He urged workers to develop their skills, noting that the world is dynamic.

He said: “As we mark this year’s labour day, the Nigerian workers deserve to be acknowledged, celebrated and appreciated for their efforts in building a prosperous nation.

“The labour force in Nigeria is a key component of the country and as such must be supported to promote sustainable growth and development.

“Nigeria cannot be prosperous if the workers are not carried along in governance and other endeavours.

“Government must implement policies that will guarantee welfare of workers.

“As we live in a dynamic world, the capacity of workers must be continually built. Knowledge is key for growth and sustainable development.

“The right people with the right skills are needed for a productive economy.”

Kalu, however, admonished workers to live up to expectations in the discharge of their duties and urged employers to prioritise welfare of workers.