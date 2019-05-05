Members of Old Awka Forum Pay Courtesy Visit to APGA National Chairman

Delegates of the Old Awka Forum, on Saturday, 4 May, 2019, paid a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye (Ozonkpu Chikwadolu na Amawbia) on arrival from his state tour. Old Awka Forum was formed to work towards ensuring brotherhood and sisterhood within Awka North and Awka South LGAs of Anambra State, so as to attract the much needed infrastructural and human developments, as well as facilitate political appointments and employments into government agencies at all levels.

The Honourable Member representing Awka South I Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Pharm. Dr. G. Nnamdi Okafor (Akajiugo Awka) said, on behalf of the forum, that the visit was in line with the decision of the group to give its unalloyed support and solidarity “to the reelection of our brother, Dr. Victor Ike Oye as National Chairman of APGA.” Akajiugo Awka futher informed the National Chairman of APGA that the forum is reaching out to well meaning party stalwarts across the country for their kind considerations of reelecting him for a second term in office as Chairman, considering his outstanding performance within four years of his first term. Hon. Nnamdi Okafor also said that the reelection of Dr. Victor Ike Oye as National Chairman of APGA was sacrosanct and in the overall best interest of the party and its members at large.

Dr. Victor Oye (Ozonkpu Chikwadolu na Amawbia) thanked members of the Old Awka Forum for their show of brotherhood and love in this regard. He said it was a good step in the right direction. Oye moreover used the medium to pass a message of hope and assurances to APGA faithfuls across the federation thus:

1. His vision in the party was to make APGA a brand. To make people believe in it, have the zeal to fight for it, and take it to the level of being the first and strongest political party in Nigeria.

2. That it was the people who gave him the mandate to lead as National Chairman of APGA, therefore he must be accountable to them. This he has done by being transparent and accountable in all his dealings as National Chairman.

3. That his next step towards strengthening the party is to empower its members, especially youth and women, through capacity building and skills acquisition programmes. He informed the audience that the party was going to partner with international donor agencies in this regard. That the first batch of APGA members shall after the National Convention, leave for America for a leadership capacity building/training.

4. That those who felt offended and displeased with the outcome of the 2018 party primaries, who are shouting “Refund and Resign” should as a matter of the APGA slogan of “Be your brother and sister’s keeper”, sheathe their swords, forgive one another to let peace have its place in their hearts, and join hands to continually move the party forward. That the party needs everyone for it to move ahead.

5. That APGA, which is currently rated by INEC as the third largest political party in Nigeria, will be ranked the first by the time he is done making it a brand.

In a vote of thanks, the immediate past TC Chairman of Awka North LGA, Hon. Lawrence Onwuzuka (Ukpaka Achalla) appreciated the National Chairman for the efforts put towards repositioning the party. He also thanked Ozonkpu for welcoming the delegates of the Old Awka Forum (OAF) to his country home in Amawbia, but not without assuring him of “our brotherly support and solidarity to his reelection as APGA National Chairman, even as the National Convention holds 27th of this month of May, 2019 here in Awka.”

In attendance also where the Deputy Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Harford Oseke, the Chairman and CEO of Trig Point Hotels, Chief Ogbuefi Okwy, Philanthropist Ozor Jude Agumadu (Ozor Odinakachukwu Awka), the Member-elect to represent Awka North Constituency in the 7th session of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. John Nwokoye, and his fellow for Awka South II Constituency, Hon. Chukwuma Okoye, the Mayor of Awka City and TC Chairman for Awka South LGA, Hon. Leo Nwuba and his Awka North counterpart, Hon. Ferdinand Onwuje, the APGA Chairman for Awka North LGA, Hon. Uzoma Mbonu, my humble self the Anambra State Auditor of APGA, Nchekwube Tony Dunga, and a host of other personalities.