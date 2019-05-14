Military dissociates self from call to overthrow govetnment

Military dissociates self from call to overthrow govetnment

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:45 pm


File: Troops

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday dissociated the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) from the circulation of document, calling for the overthrow of the democratically elected government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by Navy Capt. Muhammed Wabi, Deputy Director of Defence Information, the DHQ accused a group, “Nigerian Continuity and Progress (NCP)’’ as being behind the document.

Wabi alleged that the document called for the setting up of an “interim government’’ in place of the elected government.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to dissociate itself from the rascality and intentions as espoused in a document being circulated by a faceless group named Nigerian Continuity and Progress (NCP) calling for support of a revolution to oust the current democratically elected government and in its place establish an illegitimate interim government.

“The AFN outrightly condemns the undemocratic and demonic actions of the author of the document.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to discountenance the content of the documents being circulated by NCP and equally condemned in totality, the call to derail our hard earned democracy,’’ the statement said.

It said that the armed forces was “very mindful of its constitutional responsibilities’’ and would not be misled into any act that would undermine democracy as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“The AFN remains unflinchingly loyal to the Constitution, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement said all relevant law enforcement agencies had been advised to unravel those behind the seditious document for appropriate actions. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Over 100 inmates escape from Indonesian prison
    3 hours ago

    Imo Deputy Speaker resigns
    3 hours ago

    Stop Chinese from taking over our land, Ogun communities beg Buhari, Amosu
    3 hours ago

    Cybercrime Suspects Unleash Dog On EFCC Operatives
    4 hours ago

    Palm oil producers in Nigeria under ‘extreme stress’ from smuggled imports – Okomu MD
    4 hours ago

    Abia community members in panic over incursion of herdsmen
    4 hours ago

    EU fines 5 banks $1.2bn for foreign exchange rigging
    4 hours ago

    Civil Defence officer docked over alleged armed robbery