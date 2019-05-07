Music: High streaming numbers don’t equate to success, Burna boy tells colleagues

Music: High streaming numbers don’t equate to success, Burna boy tells colleagues

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 6:33 pm


Burna-Boy:

Afro-fusion star Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has advised his colleagues in the music industry to stop bragging with high numbers of digital streamings of their songs.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Burna Boy said artistes should not feel talented because they have high streaming numbers on line.

Posting on his instagram story @burnaboygram, he wrote, “This streaming be making people feel they are actually talented.

“If joke things like ‘baby shark’ and ‘gangnam style’ can do more numbers than anyone. Don’t think you are talented or respected because of streaming numbers.

“Everyone with real working brains know what is a joke and what is real. Anyway, plenty talk no dey fill basket. Let time reveal all,” he said.

His comment sparked huge twitter reactions as fans assumed that the message was directed at Mayorkun who recently announced that his album gathered 70 million cumulative streaming/views.

@Mysterio192 tweeted, “Mayorkun is very talented no denial, even Burna boy knows this, but I think he was trying to prove a point here, any content can rake in views doesn’t make it solid.”

@Girlienessa said, “What is talent to you?? Those songs are trap songs, nobody expects trap songs to talk about the government or social crisis going on in the world. Those songs you mentioned are perfect in the genre they belong to.”

@Blackrulesevery said, “Burna boy didn’t actually call names but what he said is the plain truth. Y’all needed to hear it someday… congratulations to mayorkun though. Bless up.”

@Raysensualcalls wrote, “Well, @burnaboy has a point though! He was only setting the facts straight. Albeit, congrats MayorKun on your streaming success.”

@Tutuabbey tweeted, “But guys is Burna boy wrong? Streaming numbers don’t equate talent.

Don’t get me wrong, I’d pick mayorkun over Burna boy cause his music appeals more to me than Burna but no streaming doesn’t equate talent for so many reasons.”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Court orders AMMC to pay compensation for destroying sign ost
    24 mins ago

    APC reps want me to be Speaker – Olajide
    36 mins ago

    UN says shrinking Lake Chad major climate change disaster
    52 mins ago

    FG releases 2019/2020 Common Entrance results
    58 mins ago

    Buratai reacts to protests, says army legally acquired land in FCT
    1 hour ago

    Manhunt on for ‘hoodlums’ who kill 2 policemen, one other in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Rivers Govt. drops murder charges against factional APC chairman
    3 hours ago

    N5.045m paid to secure my release, says kidnapped OAU lecturer