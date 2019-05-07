Music: High streaming numbers don’t equate to success, Burna boy tells colleagues

Afro-fusion star Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has advised his colleagues in the music industry to stop bragging with high numbers of digital streamings of their songs.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Burna Boy said artistes should not feel talented because they have high streaming numbers on line.

Posting on his instagram story @burnaboygram, he wrote, “This streaming be making people feel they are actually talented.

“If joke things like ‘baby shark’ and ‘gangnam style’ can do more numbers than anyone. Don’t think you are talented or respected because of streaming numbers.

“Everyone with real working brains know what is a joke and what is real. Anyway, plenty talk no dey fill basket. Let time reveal all,” he said.

His comment sparked huge twitter reactions as fans assumed that the message was directed at Mayorkun who recently announced that his album gathered 70 million cumulative streaming/views.

@Mysterio192 tweeted, “Mayorkun is very talented no denial, even Burna boy knows this, but I think he was trying to prove a point here, any content can rake in views doesn’t make it solid.”

@Girlienessa said, “What is talent to you?? Those songs are trap songs, nobody expects trap songs to talk about the government or social crisis going on in the world. Those songs you mentioned are perfect in the genre they belong to.”

@Blackrulesevery said, “Burna boy didn’t actually call names but what he said is the plain truth. Y’all needed to hear it someday… congratulations to mayorkun though. Bless up.”

@Raysensualcalls wrote, “Well, @burnaboy has a point though! He was only setting the facts straight. Albeit, congrats MayorKun on your streaming success.”

@Tutuabbey tweeted, “But guys is Burna boy wrong? Streaming numbers don’t equate talent.

Don’t get me wrong, I’d pick mayorkun over Burna boy cause his music appeals more to me than Burna but no streaming doesn’t equate talent for so many reasons.”