Music legend 2Baba loses father- in-law to cancer

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 1:27 pm


ANNIE IDIBIA, WIFE OF 2BABA

Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian music legend 2baba on Wednesday announced the death of her father, Macaulay as a result of an unsuccessful battle with cancer.

The 34 year-old Ibadan born actress, model and mother of two from Eket, Akwa Ibom state took to her Instagram handle @annieidibia1 to wish her father farewell.

“RIP Daddy, You fought Hard #cancersucks #thepainsIsGone,’’ she wrote.

Meanwhile, some Nigerian celebrities took to the comment section of her Instagram to express their condolences.

Talented singer @officialwaje wrote, “RIP it is well love.

Singer, producer and actor, Olubankole Wellington @bankywellington said, “ Condolence dear.’’ @realmercyaigbe wrote, “Accept my condolence.’’

@Emmanyra said, “ So sorry for your loss dear. Ma he rest in perfect peace.’’

Popular blogger, Laura Ikeji @lauraikeji wrote, “So sorry for your lost Annie, sending my condolence to you and your family.’’

@cossyojiakor said “Awwww take heart deary.’’

Similarly, some of her fans also sent their condolences.

@ogechinkem said, “Cancer sucks indeed! RIP sir.

@mhiz_psweety wrote, “Oh dear please take heart. May God Almighty comfort you and the family.

@sobowaletope81t said, “May his soul rest in peace, so sorry.

Before the death of Annie’s father, her husband, 2baba also lost his dad, Pa Michael Idibia to cancer in 2014.

