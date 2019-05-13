My administration leaving Oyo better than we met it — Ajimobi

Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, says his administration has transformed Oyo State and made it better than he met it.

The Governor who made the disclosure while receiving University of Ibadan management team, led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, in his office on Monday, said he used Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), to arrive at the conclusion.

“From a general paradigm, we have done a lot in improving people of the state by reducing the culture of impunity and dependency,’’ he said.

Ajimobi said that his administration had accomplished its restoration, transformation and repositioning agenda through security and peace.

“We have done entry and exit roads of Oyo State. All these areas we have covered in infrastructure, not only in terms of physical infrastructure, but also in social infrastructure.

“In education, we have been able to establish what we call School Governing Board, which is a participatory educational system, where everybody is participating.

“I must say UI also contributed by helping us in supervision, monitoring and control, which has helped our quality of education.

“We have introduced health insurance scheme, built many hospitals and refurbished others,’’ he said.

The Governor said that his leadership had expressed and demonstrated not only the ability to envision, but courage to implement.

He expressed profound appreciation for the support received from the University of Ibadan in terms of their relationship, which he described as very good.

The Governor also appreciated the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve as the governor for eight years.

Earlier, the Prof. Idowu Olayinka, congratulated Ajimobi on the successful completion of his two terms as Governor.

He noted that it was unprecedented in the history of the State.

NAN reports that Olayinka also commended the Governor for the feats recorded by his administration, lauding him for giving his best to the state.