My adversaries planning to use EFCC to arrest me, Okorocha tells court

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has approached the Federal High Court Abuja, seeking the protection of his fundamental rights.

Okorocha, in two fundamental rights suit filed at the court, alleged that his political adversaries were behind his current travails.

He listed as respondents in the suits, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Department of State Services (DSS) the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He accused the said adversaries of instigating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other agencies against him and members of his family.

The Imo governor also blamed the said political adversaries for why INEC failed to issue him with a certificate of return after being declared the winner of the last election in lmo West Senatorial District.

”Not satisfied with the withholding of the applicant’s certificate of return, those powerful forces have commenced fresh spate of attacks against the applicant on the baseless allegation that he embezzled the funds belonging to Imo state government.

“The plan has now reached a crescendo and desperation in view of the failure of the respondents to find anything incriminating against the applicant.

‘The decision now taken is to arrest and detain the applicant as soon as he hands over power to the newly elected governor of Imo on May 29 and using the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, detain him indefinitely.

”This is in order that cause may be found to have him removed from his seat as a senator to which he was recently elected.

” The plan has also been expanded to include a reign of terror against the applicant’s political, business associates and family members including his wife and children.”

In the suit, Okorocha said that he had not committed any offence to warrant the incessant threats of arrest, detention, the harassment and terror being unleashed upon him and his family.

“It is therefore important that this court as the “Fundamental Rights Court” intervene to ensure that this abuse of power and misfeasance in public office by the respondents against the applicant is abated.

”It is also important to ensure that the fundamental rights of the applicant to be presumed innocent until proved guilty, to liberty and freedom of movement are enforced.

“Unless this court intervenes to enforce and/or secure the enforcement of the applicant’s fundamental rights to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and to freedom of movement and liberty by making the orders sought in this application, the 1st to 6th respondents will be used by the applicant’s political adversaries for the purpose of their infringement as stated above.”

In a counter affidavit, however, the DSS said it was not aware and not part of any plan to arrest and/or detain Okorocha over any alleged investigation.

“The DSS did not meet with INEC concerning the applicant and has not invited the applicant or any member of his family and/or staff for investigation.

“Where there is a course to commence any investigation whatsoever against any person including the applicant, the DSS follows legal procedures in conducting such an investigation.”

Morever, the DSS stated in its counter affidavit that the applicant could not stop security and law enforcement agencies from conducting investigations.