“My wife is quarrelsome, threatens my life” – divorce seeking husband tells court

Friday, May 10, 2019 5:17 pm


A civil servant, Abel Ikwu,on Friday May 10 2019 asked a Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State to dissolve his marriage with Elizabeth.

Ikwu said that the dissolution has become necessary before he has not experience peace since last 12 years he married his wife.

According to him, “We got married sometime in 2007 and we have two children. I am tired of Elizabeth’s troublesome behaviour. She fights with me a lot. Your honour, I want an end to this marriage because I have no interest in her again. I think we are no more compatible because she really lacks understanding and I don’t have passion for her again”.

Elizabeth denied all the allegations levied against her.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case till May 21, 2019 saying the adjournment was to allow the parties settle out of court.
NAN

