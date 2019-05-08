N16. 4m fraud: ICPC closes its case against ex-IGP Ehindero, one other

The ICPC on Wednesday closed its case against former Inspector-General of Police(I-G) Sunday Ehindero, and former Commissioner of Police, John Obaniyi, after calling four witnesses in the alleged N16.4 million fraud charge. preferred against them.

The ICPC Counsel, Zainab Nass at the resumed hearing, told an FCT High Court Apo, that the prosecutions rests its case.

Ehindero, who succeeded the convicted Tafa Balogun as IG in 2004, was said to have allegedly diverted funds from the account of the police. He was arraigned in 2012. The ICPC alleged that Ehindero and Obaniyi allegedly conspired and criminally convert public funds totaling N16. 4 million being interests generated from the sum of N300 million police money he had placed in two fixed deposit accounts at Wema Bank Plc and the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc.

Following Nass’ information, counsel to Ehindero, Kelvin Omoraw, moved to file a no-case submission and requested to be given 14 days to file, while Samuel Odariko representing Obaniyi also aligned with him and made the same request.

After listening to the two counsel, Justice Sylvanus Oriji, ordered the defence counsel to take 14 days to file his no case submission.

Orji adjourned the case until June 19, for adoption of written address for no case submissions.

NAN reports that on March 25, while testifying, a principal witness, Mr Aibangbe Maifuwa, a Business Development Manager with WEMA Bank Plc, said N10.3 million was part of proceeds from N300 million police fund he allegedly kept in a fixed deposit account with the bank.