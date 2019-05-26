NAF destroys bandits camp at Doumbourou forest, Zamfara

Sunday, May 26, 2019 11:59 pm


File: NAF Alpha jets in action

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed bandits’ camp and neutralised dozens of bandits in air strikes it conducted at Doumbourou Forest in Zamfara.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Saturday.

”The operation was executed yesterday, May 25, pursuant to human intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that some locations within the forest were being used by the bandits as hideouts, including a group of huts belonging to a notorious kingpin named`Dangote.’

“Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), an Alpha Jet aircraft was detailed to attack the bandits’ camp leading to the destruction of their structures and neutralisation of close to two dozen bandits,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, working in consonance with other security agencies, would sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the north west of the country.

