NAFDAC Alerts Public On Circulation Of Fake Cold Caplets In Gombe state

NAFDAC Alerts Public On Circulation Of Fake Cold Caplets In Gombe state

Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:28 pm


Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General, NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Thursday alerted the public on the circulation of fake Mixagrip cold Caplets in Gombe state.

According to a statement issued by the Director General of the Agency, Prof Moji Adeyeye, the fake drugs were discovered during routine surveillance in Gombe metropolis, adding that the they were found to be without name and address of the manufacturer.

Adeyey said, “During routine surveillance in Gombe, NAFDAC discovered the circulation of fake mixagrip caplets. The drugs were without the name and address of the manufacturer, instead, it was just written manufactured in India for Afrowell Exports Mumbai, India. Other important features accompanying the pack include: Code No. -MH/DRUGS/MH/101063A; Batch No. – V18635; Manufacturing date – 10/2018 with Expiry date reading 09/2021”.

She explained that the genuine product was manufactured in Nigeria by Orange Kalbe Limited with address at 66/68 Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos State.
NAN

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Alleged Money laundering: Court adjourns trial of 2 PDP Chieftains
    16 mins ago

    Buhari departs Abuja for Saudi Arabia
    44 mins ago

    Congestion/Accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Officials Task Motorists On Discipline
    51 mins ago

    Bill To Establish Federal University Of Technology Passes 3rd Reading
    58 mins ago

    NHRC Condemns Arrest Of Sex Workers In Abia
    1 hour ago

    Two Indian Climbers Die, One Missing On Mount Kanchenjunga In Nepal
    1 hour ago

    Yam Association Urges FG To Sign Trade Agreement With EU
    1 hour ago

    Court Remands Alleged Serial Burglar Charged With Stealing Policeman’s Phones