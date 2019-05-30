Naira Marley admitted to bail,case adjourned till October 2 for trial

Akin Kuponiyi

Justice Nicholas Oweibo presiding over a Federal High Court in Lagos south West Nigeria today admitted to bail popular musician, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must be a grade level 10 officer in the civil service, while the other surety must own a landed property within the court jurisdiction

Thereafter the case was adjourned till 2nd October, 2019 for trial.

The musician was arraignment before the court on 11 count criminal charge bordering on credit card fraud

The accused musician pleaded not guilty to all the counts preferred against him by the Nigeria anti graft Agency EFCC

Thereafter,Justice Oweibo adjourned till today to hear the bail application filed by his lawyer Taiwo Oreagba,.

In the charge filed before the court by the EFCC, it was alleged that Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst themselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than him in a bid to obtain gain and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

It was also alleged that Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), that on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to oneyTimea Fedorne Tatar and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.