Naira Marley Arrest: Lyrical content can be misleading- Emex

Naira Marley Arrest: Lyrical content can be misleading- Emex

Monday, May 20, 2019 4:32 pm


Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley

Emmanuel Thompson, popularly known as Emex, on Monday advised artistes to check the lyrical content of their music in order not to mislead the youths.

Emex gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos against the backdrop of the recent arrest of Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

NAN reports that Naira Marley had in his track ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’ allegedly made some statements to promote cyber crime popularly known in Nigeria as Yahoo Yahoo.

Emex described artistes as role models to the youths who tend to imitate every word and action of their favourite music or entertainment personality.

“Personally, as a youth, I feel we stand as ambassadors in many ways, in the music, entertainment and fashion industry.

“I will speak generally to the minds of the young people that whatever it is that we are doing in our little corner, we should know that people are looking up to us; so, the content we put in our music, the kind of examples we lead outside, in our fashion and whatever we put outside, people are watching.

“This is just to make us understand that it is high time we begin to take bold steps to make positive impact. I have a song out with Zlatan, I would say he is a cool dude but I would not know what transpired between them and the law,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the EFCC had on Friday slammed Naira Marley an 11-count charge.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    NAFDAC mops up expired beverages in North Central zone
    1 hour ago

    Osun Osogbo festival 2019 Grand procession holds August 16, says Ataoja
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s GDP up by 2.01% in Q1, 2019 — NBS
    2 hours ago

    Police arrest suspected illegal arms dealer in Ibadan
    2 hours ago

    ECOWAS tackles proliferation of small arms
    Lai-Mohammed 2 hours ago

    FG invites world leaders to maiden June 12 Demoracy Day
    2 hours ago

    My wife denies me sex over my micro penis – Pastor tells court
    3 hours ago

    Fadeyi Residents Seek Justice As Police Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists