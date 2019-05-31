NANS Hails Makinde Over School Fees Abolition

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Chapter of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for abolishing the N3,000 school fees for primary and secondary school students in the state as well as increasing the budgetary allocation to 10 percent

According to a statement from NANS signed by its chairman, Comrade Asubiojo Olujuwon, it is quite obvious that the new governor is serious about raising the standard of education in the state.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Oyo State having critically studied the Inaugural Speech of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of our dear state – we wish to make the following observations and recommendations known to the government, students and general public.

“First and foremost, we wish to express our satisfaction in abolishing the N3,000 school fees hitherto to be paid by our younger ones in state-owned secondary schools. It will of course ease financial burden on parents and, significantly reduce the number of children who are out of school.

“The decision of Governor Seyi Makinde to increase Oyo State’s education budget to 10 percent of the total annual budget, increasing yearly until we match UNESCO’s recommendation of 15-20 percent is laudable”.

“However, we urge the governor to see to the full implementation of this decision and make sure the 10 percent when allocated to education is strictly monitored for adequate implementation to yield desired results.

“Lastly, the decision to reposition the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, LAUTECH, is great and a much appreciated development. We strongly believe starting the repositioning by prevailing on the management of the institution to immediately reinstate the Students’ Union which was suspended after your Excellency’s visit to the institution will be a great “Thank You” package to Ladokites, who massively voted for you.

“Sir, NANS, Oyo state shall patiently standby on lookout for two weeks, after which we might be forced to demand for the reinstatement of the Students’ Union our way”.