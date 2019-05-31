NANS Hails Makinde Over School Fees Abolition

NANS Hails Makinde Over School Fees Abolition

Friday, May 31, 2019 5:44 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Chapter of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for abolishing the N3,000 school fees for primary and secondary school students in the state as well as increasing the budgetary allocation to 10 percent

According to a statement from NANS signed by its chairman, Comrade Asubiojo Olujuwon, it is quite obvious that the new governor is serious about raising the standard of education in the state.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Oyo State having critically studied the Inaugural Speech of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of our dear state – we wish to make the following observations and recommendations known to the government, students and general public.

“First and foremost, we wish to express our satisfaction in abolishing the N3,000 school fees hitherto to be paid by our younger ones in state-owned secondary schools. It will of course ease financial burden on parents and, significantly reduce the number of children who are out of school.

“The decision of Governor Seyi Makinde to increase Oyo State’s education budget to 10 percent of the total annual budget, increasing yearly until we match UNESCO’s recommendation of 15-20 percent is laudable”.

“However, we urge the governor to see to the full implementation of this decision and make sure the 10 percent when allocated to education is strictly monitored for adequate implementation to yield desired results.

“Lastly, the decision to reposition the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, LAUTECH, is great and a much appreciated development. We strongly believe starting the repositioning by prevailing on the management of the institution to immediately reinstate the Students’ Union which was suspended after your Excellency’s visit to the institution will be a great “Thank You” package to Ladokites, who massively voted for you.

“Sir, NANS, Oyo state shall patiently standby on lookout for two weeks, after which we might be forced to demand for the reinstatement of the Students’ Union our way”.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Inauguration Blues
    54 mins ago

    Court verdict: Honeywell company no longer indebted to Ecobank
    56 mins ago

    Gov. Makinde Reverses Perm. Secs’ Appointments; Others Panicking
    5 hours ago

    Gov. Makinde Proscribes Oyo NURTW, Takes Over Motor Parks
    6 hours ago

    Makinde, ALGON To Shift Battleground To Court
    7 hours ago

    Navy thrills civilians at sea to celebrate 63rd anniversary
    7 hours ago

    Flash: Justice Ajumogobia hospitalised
    13 hours ago

    Buhari mourns passage of veteran journalist, Animasaun