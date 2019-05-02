NAPTIP arrests 2 govt officials for defiling 13-year-old

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has arrested two persons for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

NAPTIP Spokesperson, Nneka Aniagoh, said in a statement that the two men were staff of Federal Ministry of Youths Sports who lived in the same neighbourhood with the girl in Dutse, Abuja.

She said that the suspects were arrested following a tip-off by a concerned neighbour.

Aniagoh added that the suspects, who have confessed to the crime, would soon be prosecuted and made to face appropriate sanction.

”NAPTIP has arrested two staff of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Abuja, for sexually defiling a 13-year-old girl.

”The suspects, who lived in the same neighbourhood with the victim in Dutse, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, were arrested following a tip-off by a well-meaning Nigerian.

”Following their confession and admittance of committing the offence, the suspects will be charged to court and prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015,” she said.

Aniagoh said that NAPTIP’s Director General, Ms Julie Okah-Donli, condemned the act, while applauding the patriotic neighbour who reported the crime to NAPTIP.

According to her, ”the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, condemned the abominable act and lauded the effort of the well-meaning Nigerian who reported the case to NAPTIP.

”She said that the Agency will ensure that justice is served through diligent prosecution and sending them to jail.

”The NAPTIP boss also used the opportunity to draw the attention of the public to the whistle-blowing policy of the agency.

”She encouraged members of the public to report suspected cases of human trafficking and exploitation, while assuring whistle-blowers of their complete anonymity and protection by the Agency